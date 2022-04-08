Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

XHR stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after buying an additional 851,841 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,389,000 after buying an additional 623,300 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $9,756,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 436,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

