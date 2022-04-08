XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $935,100.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $935,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.96 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

XPEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.