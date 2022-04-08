XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

XPO opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. American Trust acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,694,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.