Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.03. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

