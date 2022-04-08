Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,856 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

