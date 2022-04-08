Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,368 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.65.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

