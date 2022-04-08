Xponance Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.13 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

