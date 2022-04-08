Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

