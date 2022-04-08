Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.88. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 103,826 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $124.11 million, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 403,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 390,615 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

