Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $88.40. 12,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,570. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.41.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

