Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.19.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

