Yearn Secure Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $287,602.68 and $295.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00035912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00105589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Yearn Secure Profile

Yearn Secure is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

