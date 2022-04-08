Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,596 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Post at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $72.23 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

