Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,800 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $269.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.39. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $275.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

