Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,330 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 485,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 447,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.44.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

