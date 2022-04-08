Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.47 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.35.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

