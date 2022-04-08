Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

M&T Bank stock opened at $161.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

