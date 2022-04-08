Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $198.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.37. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

