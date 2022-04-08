Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 65,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 198,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HI opened at $42.11 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

