Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

