Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $313.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $295.70 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

