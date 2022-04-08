Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,968 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,968 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Independent Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 206,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

