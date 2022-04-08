Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

