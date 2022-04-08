Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.49 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alarm.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 294,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after buying an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,985,000 after buying an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of ALRM opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $177,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

