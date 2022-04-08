Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $18,580,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.84.

RGLD stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.58. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

