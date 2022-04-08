Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,434 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,265.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,637 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM opened at $40.13 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 802.76 and a beta of 5.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 40.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

