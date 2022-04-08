Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aris Water Solutions.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

ARIS stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $19.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.