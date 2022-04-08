Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will post $416.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.55 million. Atlas posted sales of $372.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. 738,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,753. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Atlas has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.