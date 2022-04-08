Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) to report sales of $86.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.40 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $357.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $363.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $386.13 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $396.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGBN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,436,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 198,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,408. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

