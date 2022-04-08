Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.21 Million

Brokerages predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will post $307.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.00 million. ExlService posted sales of $261.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.20.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.00. 3,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.77. ExlService has a 52-week low of $91.28 and a 52-week high of $149.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

