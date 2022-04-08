Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

