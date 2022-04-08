Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) to report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.74) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Indaptus Therapeutics.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INDP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

INDP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $28.83.

In related news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.