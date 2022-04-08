Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James cut their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 13,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,473. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

