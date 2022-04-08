Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.02). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to $14.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

ARCT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. 25,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,109. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

