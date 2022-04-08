Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) will report sales of $310.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.50 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $278.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,620. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

