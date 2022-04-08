Zacks: Analysts Expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Announce -$1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($1.55). Kemper reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 185.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kemper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

KMPR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 165,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. Kemper has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

