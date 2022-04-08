Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $4,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $2,858,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $2,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USM stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

