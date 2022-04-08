Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 195,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 42,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.