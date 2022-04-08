Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 195,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 42,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,834. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

