Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.32). Agenus reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after buying an additional 8,857,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,831,000 after buying an additional 1,066,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after buying an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 485,391 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,776. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.