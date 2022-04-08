Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.05 Million

Brokerages predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) will report sales of $56.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.27 million and the lowest is $55.82 million. BGSF reported sales of $67.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $258.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $260.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $279.46 million, with estimates ranging from $276.07 million to $282.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 17,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,576. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

