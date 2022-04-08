Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Context Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have commented on CNTX. ThinkEquity began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Context Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

