Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

GOL stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $882,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 69.6% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 217,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

