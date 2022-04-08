Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

NTNX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,321. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. Nutanix has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $44.50.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $68,740,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $911,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

