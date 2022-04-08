Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.75 Million

Analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) to post $309.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.50 million and the lowest is $304.00 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $545.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,006,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,569,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in OPKO Health by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -68.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

