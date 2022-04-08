Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.32. Overstock.com reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,569 shares of company stock worth $859,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,295,000 after buying an additional 94,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Overstock.com by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.