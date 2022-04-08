Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $94,346.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,079 shares of company stock valued at $978,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,348,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Photronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700,498 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.61. 4,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,632. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $901.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.