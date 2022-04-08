Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regis will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regis.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 179.63%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Regis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RGS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.52. Regis has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the third quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regis by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 381,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regis by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 402,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regis by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

