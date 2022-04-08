Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 204,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,348. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $11,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 239,376 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

