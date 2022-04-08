Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Announce $5.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $5.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $21.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $14.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

