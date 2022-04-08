Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $2,025,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

